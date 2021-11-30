Walter E. Salo, 68, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at his home in “Lakeview.”
He was born February 6, 1953, in Chisholm, Minn., to Walter and Verna (Meri) and had lived in Mountain Iron, Ajo, Ariz., and Gillette, Wyo., before returning back to Chisholm. Walt wore many hats, he worked as safety and health officer, city administrator, executive director, and retired as a safety officer. Walt was united in marriage to Darlene A. Giersdorf on Dec. 31, 1982, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was a former LEO member of the Hematite Lodge 274. He was a title member for 21 years and a Master Mason for 20 years and 9 months. Walt was also a former member of the American Industrial Hygiene Association, American Industrial Mining Engineer and the Chisholm Kiwanis Club. Walt enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed skiing, hunting, fishing, camping, a nice game of chess and making wine.
Walt is survived by his wife, Darlene; children, Chris (Leah) Masucci, Ben (Missy) Masucci; four grandchildren: Joshua, Luke, Connor and Caleb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Werner and Theodore.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, in Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel, Chisholm with Chaplin Steve Breitbarth, M.Div., LMFT officiating.
Visitation will be one hour before service at the chapel.
Inurnment will be in Chisholm Cemetery in the Spring.
