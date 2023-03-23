Walter E. Moritz, 95, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Northern Pines Hospital in Aurora.
Walt was the youngest child of George and Ida (Bodle) Moditz. He grew up on the family farm in Little Pine, near Aitkin, Minn., served in the US Army at the end of WWII, and had many adventures with his brothers and sisters.
In 1948, he married the love of his life, Eileen Grulke, and started a family. They moved to Embarrass in 1965 and became members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aurora, Minn.
Walt had a lot of interests, worked many jobs, built many houses-often from wood he had harvested and sawed into boards himself. There were very few things he couldn’t fix. He loved fishing, dancing, gardening, traveling, being in the woods, and spending time with his family. He also loved racing his kids and grandkids from the garage to the house. He always won!
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, and one grandchild.
He is survived by his wife of over 74 years, Eileen; his children, Chris Moritz, Jeanie McCarty, Julie (Eugene) Doucette, Nona (René) Reques, and Kimberly (Patrick) Ulmer; twelve grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
