Walter Chester Jarecki Jr., 79, of Lake Vermillion, Tower, Minn., passed away on January 2, 2022, at Essentia Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota.
Walter was born on April 1, 1942, to Walter Chester Jarecki Sr. and Alvina Zubik in Chicago, Ill. Walter graduated from Lane Tech High School in 1960. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Minot, N.D., from 1961-1965 as a Weapons Specialist, Airman 1st Class. On Aug.17, 1963, Walter married Mary Margaret Kempert at St. Philomena Catholic Church, in a Polish neighborhood in northwestern Chicago. He worked as a machinist at Stewart-Warner, an American manufacturer of vehicle instruments, gauges and lubricating equipment. In 1977, Walter and Mary move their family to northern Minnesota, where they purchased Pine Trees Resort on Lake Vermillion. In 1984, he and Mary purchased the famous Y-Store, located at the junction of county road 77 and MN highways 169 and 1, near Tower.
Walter is survived by his wife, Mary of 58 years; their five children: Walter (Nancy) Jarecki, David (Martina) Jarecki, Mary (Daniel) Voss, Susan (Timothy) Dondelinger, and Catherine (Michael) Shelton; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Burgston and Janet (Carl) Mazur; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held on February 19, 2022, at 11am with a visitation one hour prior at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW, Bemidji, Minnesota 56601. A private family interment is planned for the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Hawaii.
