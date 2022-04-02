Memorial service for Walter A. Haglund, 75, of Virginia, will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing, Minn.
Walter died unexpectedly due to complications from Dementia, COPD, and Pre-Leukemia on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at his home in Virginia.
He was born May 18, 1946 in Hibbing, Minn., to Arvid and Helen (Sampila) Haglund. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and later proudly served our country in the US Navy. He served a combined 20 years in active duty and as a reservist. While on active duty he served on the USS George Washington Carver which was a nuclear submarine during the Vietnam War.
On October 30, 1968, he married Alice Strbavy in Groton, Conn. The couple moved to Hibbing, in 1969. At that time Walter began working at MinnTac as a millwright for a period of time. Later he became a shovel runner, which he retired from there in 2003.
He was a member of the United States Submarine Veterans Incorporated, where he served for a time as the Commander of the Western Lake Superior Division. He was an active volunteer with the local 4-H for many years. And also served as President of the Minnesota 4-H Adult Volunteers Association for a time.
Survivors include his wife, Alice; children: David, Walter (Erin) and Brian (Donnelle) Haglund; grandchildren: Alek, Andrew, Adam, Aaron, Kaliegh, Devyn, Tyberious and Meredyth; great grandchild, River; sisters: Linda Ritz and Diane (James) Current both of Hibbing; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Helen; step-father who raised him, Nestor Wuori; brother-in-law, Jim Ritz; and his in-laws, Dave and Ethel Denton.
