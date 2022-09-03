Wallace ‘Wally’ LeRoy Johnson

Memorial service for Wallace “Wally” LeRoy Johnson, 88, of Biwabik will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Community United in Christ Church in Biwabik with Pastor John Szarke officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Wally died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

