Memorial service for Wallace “Wally” LeRoy Johnson, 88, of Biwabik will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Community United in Christ Church in Biwabik with Pastor John Szarke officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Wally died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Wally was born on Oct. 5, 1933, to LeRoy and Elsie (Rannila) Johnson in Biwabik. He graduated from Aurora High School, Class of 1951. Following high school, Wally loaded a bus with two suitcases and attended Business School in Minneapolis. Wally was united in marriage to Arlene Mickelson on Dec. 28, 1956, in Biwabik. Wally was employed as a Human Resources Manager for Erie Mining and later for Cleveland Cliffs. He retired after 30+ years of service. He was an active member of the UCC in Biwabik, having served as a Supervisor of Religion Education and the Church Council. Wally was instrumental in starting the church mission of building homes in Mexico. He was also a member of the Biwabik City Council. Wally enjoyed being outdoors and spending time as his hunting shack in Brimson and his cabin in Comstock. He and Arlene enjoyed wintering in South Padre, as well as traveling around the world and the US. Wally’s greatest passion was the love and devotion he had for his family.
Survivors include his wife, Arlene; daughter, Judi (Tom) Stecker of Embarrass; five grandchildren: Jenny Cross, Samuel and Lydia Johnson, Jeremy (Ellie) Stecker and Tanya (Dustin) Rabideaux; seven great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law: Andrea Johnson; nephew, Scott (Mary) Kuukari and niece, Lorrie (Scott) Bradt.
He was preceded in death by two sons: Douglas and David; by a sister, Lorraine Kuukari; and his parents.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
