Wade Patrick Ross, 25, of Eveleth, Minn., died Nov. 28, 2020.
He was born Jan. 24, 1995, and attended Eveleth Schools graduating in 2013, graduated from Mesabi Range College as well in 2013, and also received two degrees from the University of North Dakota graduating with honors in 2017.
Wade was an ambitious young man who strove to reach his dreams and always had his eye on his next goal. He enjoyed putting puzzles together, spending time with or helping friends, playing chess especially in competitions, and loved curling as long as he was the Skip and not his brother Warren. Wade played violin and piano with ease and shared his music with many eager listeners. He created beautiful compositions that had deep feeling and beautiful peace. He was a member of the Gilbert Community United Methodist Church. With his degrees in Human Resource Management and Managerial Finance and Accounting he started his journey working in the corporate world and loved every minute of it. He worked at United Taconite Company during the summers earning his money for college. Wade was an enthusiastic volunteer in Campus Ministries, The Salvation Army, and feeding the homeless.
This young man will be deeply missed and arrived to a family where he was deeply loved. Wade was the youngest of eight siblings and very much enjoyed the baby of the family spot especially with his dad. Imagining life without him is difficult yet we know that the time we were all given with him was a rich blessing.
Wade is survived by his parents, John Jagunich and Deborah Ross-Jagunich of Eveleth; special friend, Alexandra; sisters, Tonya of Washington State, Jennifer of Massachusetts, Anna (Daniel), Abby (Alex), and Allison of Alaska; brothers, William (Jana) of Alaska and Warren of Eveleth; grandmother, Audrey Brown of Gilbert; uncles, Edward Topping of Aurora and Richard (Donna) Jagunich of Eveleth; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Wade was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William Topping, Robert Brown, and Richard Jagunich, Sr.; his grandmother, Karen Jagunich; and his Sunday School Teacher Extraordinaire, Marvel Hartzberg.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date with the arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota. Race to God’s loving embrace Wade. Reflecting on your lovely competitive spirit this is one race your Mother is sad you won.
Funeral arrangements are with the Cremation Society of Minnesota.
