W. Roger Metsa, age 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home.
Roger was born to Wayne and Karen (Silverdahl) Metsa on June 20, 1941 in Cook, Minn. Roger was raised in Alango and graduated in 1959 from the Alango School and entered into the service with the U.S. Army soon afterwards. He worked for over 30 years at UPS as a driver until his retirement. Roger was well known for keeping busy and his many involvements in the community and various organizations. For over 30 years he was a Fire Warden and an Alango Township Supervisor, as well as acting as the Sexton of the Alango Cemetery. For 25 years he was heavily involved with the Range Co-op Board of Directors. Other organizations he was involved with were the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, MN Deer Hunters Association- Sturgeon River Chapter, Ruby's Pantry, Cook Lions Club, and the St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with numerous friends who he appreciated so much.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Metsa in 2008; his mother, Karen Metsa in 1998; his father, Wayne Metsa in 1986; sister, Ruth Jacobson in 2016; brother, John Metsa in 2016; and brother, Gene Metsa in 2015.
Survivors include his son, Adam (Gretchen) Metsa of Buhl, Minn.; loving grandchildren: Mialynn, Ezra, and Emma; sister, Kathy Ikola of Trout Creek, Mont.; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date this spring with burial at the Alango Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
