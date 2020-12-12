W. Barton “Bart” Berg Jr., 76, of Pengilly, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.
He was born William Barton Berg Jr. on Sept. 29, 1944, in Easton, Penn. Bart was a 1962 graduate of Iron Mountain High School in Iron Mountain, Mich. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering from Michigan State University. He started his career at the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Md., and earned another Masters degree in Engineering Management from George Washington University. In the early 1970s, he spent two years working overseas in Asmara, Eritrea (Africa). Bart returned to Michigan in 1972 and worked with his father, W.B. Berg Sr. at the W.B. Thompson Company. Bart and his former spouse, Lois (Paananen) Berg and their three children moved to the Iron Range of Minnesota in 1984, where he was the president and CEO of Langer Equipment Company in Virginia, providing equipment, service and support to area mines. He retired in 2014. Bart was an amateur radio operator and enthusiast (K8IRC), gourmet cook, hockey fan and world traveler.
Bart is survived and loved by his wife of 19 years, Catalina ‘Chiqui’ Berg. They were married on Aug. 10, 2001, and resided in Pengilly. Their love of travel and exotic foods brought them to all areas of the globe. They spent their time working together in their local business, Chiqui’s Chocolates.
Bart is lovingly remembered by his three sisters, Patricia Berg, Marian Berg, and Teresa (Peter) Trembath; one brother, James (Dolores) Berg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bart will be forever loved and cherished by his children, Alycia Berg, Siiri Berg, and Nicholas (Amanda) Berg; as well as his stepchildren, Carolina Chams and Albert Chams. He was a proud ‘Papa’ to his seven grandchildren: Henrik, Mason, Fabiana, Daniel, Diego, Victoria and Jorge.
He was preceded in death by an infant son; and by his parents.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared online at WeRemember.com: https://www.weremember.com/w-barton-berg-jr/7b8r/memories
