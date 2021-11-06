Vyonne Darlene Rozier, 86, Babbitt, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Boundary Water Care Center in Ely.
Vyonne was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Windom, Minn., to Lester and Leona (Andrew) Stiegelmeyer. She was a 1953 graduate of Hill City High School. Vyonne married Edward Rozier Dec. 20, 1952. In 1954 they relocated and raised their family in the Babbitt area.
Vyonne was an active member of the Woodland Presbyterian Church of Babbitt where she taught Sunday school and in later years was the church secretary. She was a Den Mother of the Cub Scouts and active with her children’s activities. Their family enjoyed many years of family camping vacations to numerous locations.
Vyonne is survived by her four children: Greg Rozier, Mike (Barb) Rozier, Mark (Mary) Rozier and Laurie (Ken) Rozier Stoll; grandchildren: Kyle, Brett, Logan, Lorenzo, Fr. Blake, Alex, Kevin, Tracy; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward in 1990.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov.27, at the Woodland Presbyterian Church in Babbitt.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Inurnment will be in Argo Cemetery in Babbitt.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
