Vivian Hilda Agnoli, 92, of Buhl, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Vivian was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Spina, Minn., (outside of Kinney), to Henry and Hilda (Maki) Hastig. She was a lifelong Kinney and Britt resident before retiring to Buhl. Vivian was united in marriage to Fred H. (Fritzi) Agnoli October 22, 1949 in Cook, Minn. In her earlier years, Vivian enjoyed dancing and listening to Charley Pride. More recently, some of her favorite pastimes were watching westerns, the Price is Right, Tiger Woods playing golf and rooting for the Minnesota Twins with Joe Mauer. When none of her favorite shows were on, she enjoyed word finds and always looked forward to receiving mail, visitors and chatting on the phone.
Vivian is survived by her daughter, Judy Holcomb; grandchildren: Rory, Teri, Lance, Holly and Fred; great- grandchildren: Casey, Cameron, Taylor, Dayton, Emma, Zarra and Sabastian; great-great grandchildren: Coral and Brylly; sister, Carolyn Derickson; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Clarence “Snooky” and Brian “Rags” Agnoli; siblings, Mayme Hilmas, Betty McClellan and Henry “Sonny” Hastig.
Services will be held in the Summer.
Inurnment will be in Sand Lake Chapel Cemetery in Britt, Minn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.