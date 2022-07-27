Virginia R. Forti, 85, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Miller Dwan Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
She was born Aug. 31, 1936, to Vincent and Anna (Maras) Forti in Hibbing. Ginny graduated from Hibbing Schools and attended one year at UMD. She was the owner of Sunrise Bakery in Hibbing. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Earlier in her career, Ginny was on the Board of Directors at the Hibbing Hospital.She loved cleaning her house, watching FOX news, cooking, and entertaining guests and family. Ginny also enjoyed traveling with her family throughout her lifetime. Ginny was a kind, caring, and generous soul. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by four siblings: Mary Sogard, Hibbing, Elizabeth Bishop, Two Harbors, Minn., Barbara (Carver) Richards, Biwabik Twp, and Tom (Mary Lou) Forti Hibbing; 13 nieces, nephews, and many great- nieces and nephews.
Ginny was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Forti; and her parents, Vincent and Anna (Maras) Forti.
Funeral services for Ginny will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. William Skarich will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.