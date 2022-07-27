Virginia R. Forti, 85, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Miller Dwan Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.

She was born Aug. 31, 1936, to Vincent and Anna (Maras) Forti in Hibbing. Ginny graduated from Hibbing Schools and attended one year at UMD. She was the owner of Sunrise Bakery in Hibbing. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Earlier in her career, Ginny was on the Board of Directors at the Hibbing Hospital.She loved cleaning her house, watching FOX news, cooking, and entertaining guests and family. Ginny also enjoyed traveling with her family throughout her lifetime. Ginny was a kind, caring, and generous soul. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries