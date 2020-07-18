Virginia “Ginny” Tice Dolinsek, beloved mother, grandmother, wife and sister, died on July 13, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
She lived in Bullhead City, Ariz. Ginny was a deeply spiritual person and a member of the Baha’i faith for over fifty years. An accomplished vocalist, she studied at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore and performed in many places throughout her life. Ginny also was a participant for thirty years in the Big Book program of Alcoholics Anonymous. Born Virginia Blow Freeman Tice on July 9, 1946, in Mitchell, S.D., she was the youngest child and only daughter of Judge and Mrs. Merton B. Tice.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sharon and Michelle Juola; her grandson, Michael Ibrahim Juola; and her two stepchildren and their families, Valerie Heady and Dalas Dolinsek. She also leaves her two brothers and their spouses, Charles and Pamela Tice, and Merton and Constance Tice.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank L. “Rusty” Dolinsek.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Care: Home, Health and Hospice, 2580 HWY 95, STE 203, Bullhead City, AZ 86442.
Ginny has been peacefully laid to rest at Desert Lawn Cemetery in Fort Mohave, Ariz.
Due to social distancing restrictions, there will be no funeral service.
