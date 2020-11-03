Virginia “Ginnie” M. James, 77, formerly of Hill City, Minn., passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Brookstone Manor Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, Minn.
Ginnie was born on May 16, 1943, to Albert and Edna Toven in Grand Rapids, Minn. Throughout her childhood she lived in many places, due to her father being a dedicated military man. The family finally settled in Hill City. While living in Hill City, Ginnie met the love of her life, William "Bill" James. They were united in marriage on June 30, 1962, in Grand Rapids.
Ginnie spent all the days of her life enjoying gardening, sewing, and raising her family.
Ginnie is survived by her daughter, Tammy "Sis" James of Duluth, Minn.; sons: Tom (Tracy) James of Hill City, Jim (Sherri) James of Hoyt Lakes, Joseph (Wendy) James of Hill City, Terry (Ani) James of Pine City, Minn., Tony (Toni) James of Cohasset; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; life-long best friend, Linda Fanth of Cambridge, Minn.; three brothers; one sister; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, William James.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cohasset, Minn. Pastor Mark Peske and Pastor Bill Ziege officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Burial will take place at Hill Lake Cemetery, Hill City. There will be a reception at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hill City following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospice.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
