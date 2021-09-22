Virginia D. Peterson

Virginia Dare Peterson, 93, formerly of Melrude, Minn., died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 19 at Edgewood Memory Care in Virginia.
Virginia was born Oct. 4, 1927, to Edward and Florence (Adams) Sherrill in Andrews, N.C.
After graduating from high school, she came to northern Minnesota where she met and married Stanley B. Peterson in Virginia in 1948. They were married for 67 years until Stanley’s death in 2016.
Together they raised four children. She and her husband owned and operated Culligan Water Conditioning of Virginia from 1968 to 1983. In retirement she and Stanley traveled to Sweden and took various trips around the United States including Hawaii and Alaska.
Virginia enjoyed quilting, gardening, fishing, cooking, entertaining and family reunions in North Carolina. She was a master pie maker. Virginia and Stanley enjoyed birdwatching and the view of Lake Dinham from their Melrude home. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia.
She is survived by her daughters, Velura (Jim) Kellner of Virginia, Minn., Sherrill Peterson (Kurt Knitter) of Fairbanks, Alaska, Deb (Paul) Monacelli of Virginia, Minn; son, Stanley (Michelle) Peterson of Copper Center, Alaska; grandchildren, Livia Monacelli (Gabe Amundson), Mariah (Mike) Engelun, Cassandra Peterson (Brad Krick), Rylan (Elizabeth) Monacelli, Emily (Mike) Hall, Sam (Kellie) Peterson, Natalie (Chris) Will, Peter Kellner, David Kellner; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and eight siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, at Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia with visitation an hour prior. Pastor Mickey Olson will officiate.
Inurnment will be at Riverview Cemetery in Melrude following the service.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia. In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Ellsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 1767 Melrude Road, Melrude, MN 55766, or Peace United Methodist Quilting Group, 303 S 9th Avenue, Virginia, MN 55792.
