Virginia D. Peterson

Virginia Dare Peterson, 93, formerly of Melrude, Minn., died peacefully Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Edgewood Memory Care in Virginia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Mickey Olson will officiate. Face masks will be required in the church. Due to Covid issues, there will not be a reception or refreshments following the service.
Inurnment will be at Ellsburg Riverview Cemetery in Melrude.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials to the Ellsburg Volunteer Fire Department, 1767 Melrude Road, Melrude, MN 55766, or Peace United Methodist Quilting Group, 303 S. 9th Ave., Virginia, MN 55792.
Arrangements are with Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
