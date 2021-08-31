Virgil Wayne Stahlberg, 84, of Iron, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Heritage Manor in Chisholm. He was born June 28, 1937, in Strathcona, Minn., the youngest son of Marvin and Tina (Olson) Stahlberg. Virgil was raised on the family farm in Strathcona, and moved to the Iron Range in 1955. Virgil married Linda Lehman on Oct. 7, 1961, in Virginia. After a brief stint in California, they returned to Minnesota and settled in Iron in 1968. Virgil was employed in the trades, worked for Erie Mining Co. and then joined the Boilermakers Union. He was the lead man on many large jobs, was often requested, and had the privilege of working with son, Jack for the last 10 years in the Boilermakers Union. Virgil was also a dairy farmer, raised sheep, registered quarter horses, ran his own sawmill, was an accomplished sawyer, and earned his pilot’s license in 1973. Music played a huge part in Virgil’s life; he was raised in a musical family, began performing at ae 16, and basically never stopped. He played in the Les Harkonen Band, “Cherry Pickin Time”, the Sundowners, The County Fair Band, and the Stahlberg Family, which headlined many Saturday Night Country Live shows. Virgil was an avid “collector”, enjoyed auctions, and was a voracious reader. His greatest joy came from being a devoted family man. Virgil was a respected member of our community, was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he could, known for his sense of humor and his stories, and a genuine man whose word was his bond. “Uncle Virg” will be missed by all who knew him.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda; children: Jason (Jean) Stahlberg of Champlin, Minn., Jackson (Sandy) Stahlberg of Iron, Lori (Gary) Tomljenovich of Flaxville, Mont., and Wanda (Dave) Clement of Zim; grandchildren: Kelly, Niki, Carmin, David, Megan, Daniel (Katie), Elisabeth (Joe), Rebekah (Randy), Rachel (Jesreal), Dana, Denise (Christopher), Dorie (Andy), DeAnn (Isaac), Devon (Anthony), Sarah (Derek), Matt, David, Eric (Jen), Samantha (David), Cole (Ariel), Jacob (Heather), Kelsey (Greg), Brian (Katlin) and Diana; 34 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, LeAnn; and siblings: Doris Tinsley, Ellerd Strandberg, Rudy Strandberg, Norman Strandberg, Marie Beito, and Charlotte Stahlberg.
Virgil’s Family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Manor and the staff of Fairview Hospice for their compassionate care.
The visitation will begin at noon on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Faith United Lutheran Church in Iron. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Faith United Lutheran Church.
Interment will take place in the Cherry-Clinton Cemetery.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor Virgil’s Memory.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
