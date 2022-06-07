Virgil ‘Squeek’ McCue

Virgil “Squeek” McCue, of Cook, Minn., passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook, Minn. Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. with the service following at 4 p.m.

