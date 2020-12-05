Violet Olson

Violet Olson, of Hoyt Lakes, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the age of 96, surrounded by family.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1924 to Olaf and Helga (Johnson) Bystedt in Duluth. Married to Harold ‘Shorty’ Olson, she was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Brimson, and took the greatest pleasure in dancing, which she began in childhood and continued to enjoy throughout her life.

Survivors include her three children, Claudia (James) Easter of Excelsior, Kenneth (Janet) Olson and Christine (Peter) Sandvig, both of Hoyt Lakes; eight grandchildren, Connie (Nick) Pizano, Laurie (Tim McDonald) Rasmussen, Brooke (Jeremy) Schmidt, Brent (Katie) Easter, Benjamin (Josie) Olson, Lindsay (Darren) Soular, Jennifer (Mike) Reagan, and Nicole (Rick) Depew; fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; sister, Delores; and brother, Laverne ‘Beef’; and her parents.

A private family memorial service was held at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor Don Guttormson as officiant.

Interment was in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.

