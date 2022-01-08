Violet L. Smilanich, 86, longtime Buhl resident, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
She was born July 7, 1935 to Louis and Sophie (Radakovich) Lastavich in Hibbing. After High School, Vi graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education, and was employed as a school teacher for ISD 701 in Hibbing. She was a very active member of St. Vasilije (Basil) of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church in Chisholm, Minn. She was the church choir director for 46 years and was in charge of Bingo at the church for many years. Her love was music. Sometimes Vi would just go for a ride in her car to listen to music.
She is survived by her brother, Dan (Joanne) Lastavich, McGregor, Minn.; one niece; six nephews; and her family friend and caregiver, Tony (Sherry) Lushenko, of Hibbing; and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Dick Smilanich.
A private funeral service for Vi was held at St.Vasilije (Basil) of Ostrog Serbian Orthodox Church in Chisholm.
Interment was in Maple Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Ft. Milos Zivkovic’ officiated the funeral service.
Memorials are preferred to St. Basil’s Orthodox Church in Chisholm, MN, located at 543 6th Street SW, Chisholm, MN, 55719.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
