Violet J. (Koski) Randall, 90, died peacefully with family by her side at Edgewood Memory Care in Hermantown, Minn., after a three year struggle that began with serious health issues and eventually the Covid virus and its long-term effects.
Violet was born in Sugar Bush Township, Becker County, Minn., where she enjoyed visiting and living summers with her Koski grandparents and family on Strawberry Lake. She attended several schools in Northern Minnesota and graduated from Cotton School in 1949. Soon after, she met Howard Randall from Kelsey. They were married on July 22, 1950, in Virginia, Minn., and spent most of their 46 years together in Cotton raising their four children Susan, Alan, John, and Robyn. They owned and operated the Randall Brothers store in Cotton. Howard died in October 1996.
Violet was very social and enjoyed every minute of life. She worked as a cook at the Cotton School, Minnesota Woolen in Duluth, and waitress at the Wilbert Cafe and Sue's Sweet Shop. The old family farmhouse was open to family and friends, especially her grandchildren, and was where she hosted holidays and celebrations, jam sessions with fellow musicians, and offered a bed for whoever was in need. She was active in community functions, the Cotton PTA, Civic Club, and the Minnesota State Fiddle Contest. Early in her life, she learned to play the accordion and provided music with her father, Richard, at country dances. Music filled her home with accordion, fiddle, piano, and organ music, accompanied by Howard on the guitar. She encouraged her granddaughter Amber in her fiddle career and competition. She and friends provided Scandinavian music at local functions and nursing homes.
Violet loved dancing, playing cards with her siblings, traveling, painting, knitting, photography, baking, berry picking, and canning the summer fruits.
The family would like to thank nurses Jennifer and Nikki along with their staff at Edgewood Memory Care for their exceptional, personable care and St. Luke's hospice team for their excellent care and support.
In lieu of flowers, please forward cards and condolences to the family via the Range Funeral Home.
Violet was preceded in death by her spouse, Howard Randall; parents, Richard and Jessie Koski; sister, Shirley Johnson; grandson, Dustin; and brother-in-law, Nick Pollack.
She is survived by her children: Susan (Steve) Sutich, Alan (Lonnie) Randall, John (Kristen) Randall, Robyn (Tom Fitzpatrick) Randall; siblings: Ione Pollack, Charles (Pat) Koski, Sharon (Rick) LaTour; brothers-in-law: Earl Johnson, Kenny Peterson; grandchildren: Eric (Melissa) Dormanen, Jennifer (Jason) Janisch, Michael (Katie) Randall, Amber (Aaron) Corr, Clint (Lacie) Randall, Hadley Randall; great grandchildren: Bella, Owen, Aria, James, Henry, Lucy, and Teddy; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, June 18, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cotton Community Center.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.