Viola “Vi” Irene Hollenbeck, 93, of Aurora, died on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Carefree Living in Aurora, Minn.
She was born March 6, 1930, to R.C. and Cora (Kolle) Eidal.
She graduated from Elbow Lake High School in 1948. On January 29, 1949, she married Dick Henry Hollenbeck. The two of them had been married for 62 years.
They moved to the Aurora in 1956. In 1957 they moved to Embarrass where they lived for over forty years. They returned to Aurora in the 90s after their retirement.
Vi was a bookkeeper for North Star Auction for 20 years. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She attended Methodist Church of Aurora and was apart of several coffee clubs. She also enjoyed dancing with Dick throughout her life.
Vi is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; daughter, Teresa; her parents; and three siblings.
She is survived by her children: Diane (Bob) Gihl of Shoreview, Peggy Koivisto of Pequot Lakes, and Rob Hollenbeck of Dallas, Texas; seven grandchildren: Robert, Scott, Tom, Sue, Ted, Tarik, and Tracy; several great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; five siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A prayer service will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora led by Pastor Barbara Hegfors. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Waasa Cemetery in Embarrass at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
