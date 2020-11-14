Viola ‘Vi’ Florence Booker

Viola “Vi” Florence Booker, 84, of Virginia, passed away quietly and peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at New Journey Residence in Eveleth.

She was born on July 10, 1936, in Britt to Nilo and Ida Pauna and was raised on the Iron Range before moving to Redding, Calif. Later, she moved back to Virginia and resided on the “North Side” of town.

Vi is survived by her son, Daniel Johnson of Virginia; sister, Lillian “Lil” Olivanti of Colorado; and two nephews, Steven R. Pauna of Ohio and Brad A. Olivanti of Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Duane Booker.

Per Vi’s request, there will be no formal service at this time.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

