Viola Vera Schallert, 90, of Virginia, formerly of Aurora, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 1, 2021.
Viola was born May 7, 1931, in Farming Township, Minn., to Henry and Amelia Scheunemann. She was united into marriage to Albert Schallert Jr. on Oct. 15, 1949, in Albany, Minn.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Deb) Schallert of Colorado Springs,Colo., and LuAnne (Sylvester “Slick”) Goerdt of Cherry, Minn.; grandchildren, Shawn (Jill) Goerdt of Mt, Iron, Eric (Stacey) Goerdt of Bismarck, N.D., Angel (Mike) Hellman of Eveleth, Amanda (Gerry) Nori of Gilbert and Bo of Colorado Springs; Eight great grandchildren; Two great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her parents; and she was the last remaining of the 12 Scheunemann siblings.
Viola’s family wishes to thank the staff of Waterview Pines for their excellent care given to her.
A Celebration of Life for Viola will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, from 1 -4 p.m. at the Clinton Community Center, 8907 Hwy 37, Iron MN 55751.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.