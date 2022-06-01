Viola J. Sears, 86, passed away May 31, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Pingree, N.D. to Lester and Matilda Nohrenberg.
Viola retired from Security State Bank after 32 years of service. She enjoyed the banking business where she held the position of Vice President for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed keeping busy with her hands. She created many beautiful quilts for family and friends. She will be lovingly missed.
She is survived by son, Gary; daughter, Cindy (Dave) Lamphere; grandchildren, Kalee (Jeremy) Thomas, Ben (Stacy) Lamphere; great-grandchildren, Zoie, Zach, William, Wade, Moriah; and was anticipating the arrival of a new great-grandson. Sisters, Irene Wilson and Betty Stalboerger; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; her parents, Lester and Matilda; brother, Walter and his wife Phyllis Nohrenberg; sister, Mildred and her husband Loyal Williams; brothers-in-law, Jerald Wilson and Marvin Stalboerger.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you for all the support and exceptional care given by Dr. Baldwin and the Hospice staff.
As per her request, there will be no funeral service.
