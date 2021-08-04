Viola Elaine (Maki) Petrangelo passed away on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
She was born Dec. 5, 1928, to William and Sylvia Maki. Viola married Frank Petrangelo in 1948. She had a great desire for education and reading. She would often be found with a book in her hand and shared her love of reading by providing books as gifts. She was also a proud member of the Hibbing Book Review Club for many years. After having children, she pursued her passion for reading and education by graduating from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a teaching degree in 1969. To many on the Iron Range she was known as Mrs. Petrangelo at the Lincoln Elementary School and then at the Vaughn-Steffensrud Elementary School in Chisholm. She taught 2nd, 3rd, and 1st grades during her career. She was the favorite school teacher of many. She was kind, strict and stern. She particularly loved teaching reading and cursive writing. She enjoyed hosting Christmas Eve each year at her home and attending the events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Socially, she loved to eat at local restaurants and loved to dance. She loved spending time on vacation in the summer with her family at Breezy Point Resort near Brainerd, Minn.
Viola is survived by four of her children: John (Joanne) Petrangelo, Nick (Ritsa) Petrangelo, Dona (Ken Ball) Petrangelo, and Scott (Lisa Petrangelo) and grandchildren Melissa (Todd) Scaia, Danielle (Jouquim) Harris, Bill (Mae) Petrangelo, Leeann Ball, Kendra Ball, Carissa (Eric) Koskiniemi, Brian (Lisa) Petrangelo, Karina (Tou) Petrangelo Fang, and Julie (Mariana) Petrangelo. She is survived by several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Petrangelo; child, Gina Petrangelo; and great-grandson, Tristan Hollis.
Funeral services for Viola Petrangelo will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday Aug. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
The family has chosen the Alzheimer’s Association local chapter in Duluth for preferred gifts. Gifts can be sent in memory of Viola to Alzheimer’s Association 4960 Miller Trunk Hwy Suite 700, Hermantown, MN 55811.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
