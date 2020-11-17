Vincent "Vince" Donald Goerdt, 68, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Essentia Health - St. Mary's in Duluth, Minn., of COVID-19 complications.
He was born Nov.13, 1951, in Angora, Minn., to Donald and Luella (DeLaMater) Goerdt. He lived in northern Minnesota until joining the Navy on April 18,1971. He served as an aircraft mechanic, achieving the rank of Petty Officer 1st Class. After retiring April 30, 1991, he moved back to Minnesota to enjoy the things he treasured about his home state; primarily family, fishing, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Ketty (Trebejo) Goerdt; children, Carissa (Jeremy) Krater, Ami (Brian) Olson, Q’ori Goerdt; grandchildren: Elijah Krater, Andrew Krater, Evan Krater, Juniper Olson; siblings Mike Goerdt (Keith Haugen), Doug (Candy) Goerdt, Patty (Joel) Hooker, Sharon (George) Ruetschi, Teresa Moore, Ray Goerdt, Jackie (Brian) Roggenbuck, Jeff Goerdt, Neesha Wolf; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Albert Goerdt; and granddaughter, Audrey Krater.
Thank you to the Duluth and Virginia Essentia Health doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who cared for Vince and to the St. Mary's ICU team who stood beside him in our place in his final hours and held a phone to his ear so his wife and children could say goodbye.
Words cannot adequately convey how deeply Vince will be missed by those close to him. He was a good-natured, gentle man, truly his father’s son, and our hearts break over this loss. Please, wear a mask.
We look forward to having an in-person celebration of Vince's life when it is safe to do so.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.