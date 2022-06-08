Vincent Paul Lacer, 81, of Aurora, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minnesota.
Vincent was born April 3, 1941, in Biwabik, Minn., to Vincent and Sylvia (Maki) Lacer Jr. He was a 1959 graduate of Aurora/Hoyt Lakes High School and later attended Eveleth Jr. College where he played football.
Vince was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served from 1959-1962 during the Vietnam Era. Following his military service, he worked for Minnesota Power. In 1965 he began working for Erie Mining Company. He retired from LTV Steel in 1998 as a Plant Oiler. On April 30, 1978, he married Rose Turk in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Vince was a member of the Aurora American Legion Post where he served as commander, performed military honors and served on the House Committee. Vince enjoyed hunting, fishing and played the trumpet in City Band for many years. He was a 12 year councilman for the City of Aurora and served as Mayor from 1998-2003. He was an active member of the Aurora Cemetery Board and in 2019 received the Alan Hodnik Community Award in Aurora.
Survivors include his wife, Rose; step-children: John Plevell, Mary (Bruce Halik) Plevell, Lisa (Clark) Niemi and Rob (Cassie) Plevell; grandchildren: Joshua Plevell, Jenna (Wade) Bergman, Alexandra Plevell, Reagan and Robert Plevell, Chad Hietala, Kyle (Carly) Niemi, Daniel (Alyssa) Niemi, Dylan Niemi, Michael (Christina) Szezech; great grandchildren: Sophia, Harvie, Taylor, Carter, Leo, Ella Rose, Neveah and Michael Jr.; sister: Cindy Benedict of Champlin, Minn.; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent Jr. and Sylvia; and his grandchildren: Danielle and Ashley.
Funeral service for Vincent will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at United Methodist Church in Aurora with Pastor Barbara Hegfors officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Inurnment with military honors accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard will be at a later date in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
