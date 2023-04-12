Vincent D. Koebensky
Vincent David Koebensky, age 77, of Buffalo, Minn., passed away April 8, 2023.
Vincent David Koebensky, age 77, of Buffalo, Minn., passed away April 8, 2023.
Vincent was born the son of Russell and Shirley ( Venaas) Koebensky on August 13, 1945, in Virginia, Minn.
Vince made his home in Buffalo and this is where he raised his family. He owned and operated Hot Iron Welding in Buffalo and ran this business for thirty years. He was extremely artistic when it came to metal work. Vince loved the Western culture and was able to capture that with his artwork. He had a tremendous knack for detail and his creative spirit showed through in his work.
He worked around the tri county area and was well known in the horse industry as well as most local cities. Vince was a hard worker and a straight shooter, tough but fair.
For enjoyment Vince loved his horses and any type of animal that he came across. He loved to go to rodeos, Horse Expos, flea markets and take cross country motorcycle trips. One of his favorite places being Banff, Canada.
Vince is survived by his children, Kimberly (Kai) Larson and Adam Koebensky; granddaughter, Paige Larson; former wife and mother of his children, Patricia Jagodzinski; siblings, John Koebensky, Betsy King and Gail Markley; nephews, Hayne, Errol and Cindy Dahlberg, also many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, Russell and Shirley; sisters, Carolyn Dahlberg and Janet Krmpotich.
Memorial service for Vince will be held Friday, April 14, at 6:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m., all at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, Minn.
Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Virginia, Minn.
Arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo.
