Vince Fumanti, of Prior Lake (formerly from the Iron Range), passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2021, at the age of 66.
Vincent Paul Fumanti was born to parents, Victor and Verna (Bailey) Fumanti, on Sept. 30, 1954. He was the youngest of three and loved growing up in Hibbing with his sisters, Vivian and Vickie. A wanderer by nature, he lived in many places, but his heart never left the Iron Range.
Upon graduation from High School, Vince enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged. He was once, and always will be, a Devil Dog.
Vince was a jack of all trades and a master of telling you about them. He could drive the wheels off of anything – and usually did. He was an extraordinary cook, and to be fed by him was to be loved by him. He had many jobs throughout his life, but his true vocation was connecting with people. His personality filled every room he entered, but it always made space for friends – old and new.
Vince loved the simple things in life: Good people, good stories, and good times; but above all he loved his family. Vince was never happier – or louder – than when he was spending time with his beloved grandchildren, dispensing his unique brand of wisdom. He was fearless with his feelings and he never hesitated to tell his family that he loved them. He lived and loved big. Life will be a little quieter without him.
Vince is survived by his children, Clint (Amanda Samulski) Fumanti, Jessica Baird, and Shaun (Ang) Fumanti; grandchildren: Delaney Baird, Jonathon Nashwinter, Brody Fumanti, Reesa Fumanti; great-grandkids, Gabriel Baird, Alex Baird, and Grace Baird; sister, Vivian Lombardi; other loving relatives and many dear friends.
He was preceded by his parents, Victor and Verna Fumanti; sister, Vickie Fumanti; brother-in-law, Richard Lombardi.
Vince will be honored for his military service at Fort Snelling on Friday, April 16. This will be a private event (invitation only) for family members.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. S.E.) in Prior Lake, followed by an informal celebration at Hooligans (16731 Hwy. 13S.) in Prior Lake.
Family and friends are also invited for a celebration of life for Vince from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday April 17, in Chisholm, at Valentini’s Supper Club, 31 W. Lake S., Chisholm.
