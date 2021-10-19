Vieno “Ve” Borg, 92, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living.
Ve was born in 1929 to Julius and Selma Ruuska in Hoard Township, Wis., and grew up in Cherry, Minn. Ve graduated from Ely High School. She worked as a waitress while attending Hibbing Community College. In 1948 Ve and William “Bill” Borg were united in marriage and made their home together in Nashwauk, Minn. Ve worked as a home health aide for many years before moving to Grand Rapids in 2000.
Ve enjoyed sewing, reading, and gardening. She loved attending church and being involved in bible studies. She was a gentle and caring woman that will be missed by all who knew her.
Ve is survived by her daughter, Candie (Bill) Kirkpatrick; son, Tom Borg; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; son, Timothy; great-granddaughter, Mystic Lynn Eide; and 10 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids.
Burial will be in Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
