Vienna Virginia (Anderson) Takkunen

Vienna Virginia (Anderson) Takkunen, 94, passed away peacefully in Orr, Minn., on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

A Celebration of life will be held later this summer followed by a family burial in Orr.

