Vida M. Potter, 92, of Pengilly, died on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in the University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing.
Born on Nov. 5, 1929, in Green Valley Township, Becker County, Minn., Vida was the daughter of Raymond and Adeline (Shackman) Pritchard. She married John Potter Jr. on Nov. 3, 1951, in Park Rapids, Minn. She worked for the Greenway Schools as a head cook from 1962 to her retirement in 1991. She was a past member of St. Kevin’s in Pengilly, a member of St. Cecilia’s in Nashwauk, a member of the AFSCME Council 65 retiree’s Union, a food shelf volunteer, and a member of the East Side Neighbors. She enjoyed quilt making, flowers, and baking. But she mostly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: John (Jane) Potter III of Corcoran, Minn., Ronald (Terese) Potter of Trout Lake, Minn., Patty (Rudy) Hongo of Pengilly, Minn., Dan (Lori) Potter of Trout Lake, Minn., and Tracey (Bill) Anderson of Hibbing, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Gaylas (Phyllis) Pritchard of West Fargo, N. D., Avice Zumack of Litchfield, Minn., and Curtis (Arlene) Pritchard of Owatonna, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vida was preceded in death by her husband, John; her sisters: Beatrice Esser, Margaret Carver, Racheal Potter and Virginia Kessler; and her brothers: George Pritchard, Donald Pritchard, Maynard Pritchard, Lester Pritchard, Percy Pritchard and Calvin Pritchard.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the noon Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Dec. 9, in St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk.
Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
