Vida (Dickson) Anderson, born Nov. 19, 1925, in Chisholm, Minn., to Erwin and Nettie (Ableman) Dickson, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the age of 95. Her grandchildren and niece were by her side in her final days.
Her love of family began with her life growing up in rural Togo. Being the ninth of 10 children, Vida’s parents ran short of names, so she often had to explain she had no middle name. The family rarely went to town in these early years — most certainly not to go to church, but Vida’s mother read to her and her siblings from the Bible, starting Vida’s deep faith. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1943 at the height of the Second World War. Driven to serve at only 17 years of age, she soon moved to Detroit, Mich., “to do something for the war” and took employment at a gelatin factory. Vida moved to Miami, Fla., to visit her sister, which quickly turned into more than a visit. Times were tight with war rations and Vida was intent on earning her keep while living with her sister. She roamed the streets in look of work and soon saw a sign “mechanics wanted.” She was employed at Opa Locka Naval Air Base repairing damage to the wings and fuselage of planes. Not knowing she was making history, Vida quietly served as our very own Rosie the Riveter. When the war ended, she married her sweetheart, Raymond (Shorty) on Oct. 15, 1945, and moved to Cook, Minn., in 1947. She spent her years delivering the mail with Ray to Cook, Bear River, Togo, and Meadow Brook areas in what she described as her own pony express. When her oldest son was called to the Vietnam War, she took on a nurse’s aide position at the Cook Hospital and Nursing Home to distract her from worrying. She cared for many patients in her years. She later took on clerical work for the Cook Hospital and eventually Francis Insurance Office and Farmers and Merchants State Bank. In the late 70s, Vida and Ray moved into the Francis family home to raise Blake, Dane, and George, whose parents had passed away. Vida raised the boys for 9 years and eventually moved back to her own home — just 3 doors down from the Francis house.
Vida’s work was devoted to giving and she continued to give into her retirement. She was a charter and lifetime member of the Cook VFW Auxiliary. Her years of service with the Cook Hospital Auxiliary are legendary — if Vida wasn’t at home, she could be found at the Thrift Shop. And when she was home, she spent her hours cutting rags for the Thrift Shop to sell, a task that kept her busy in her years of worsening eyesight. When she needed a break from cutting rags, she could spend hours reading anything and everything! She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Her grandchildren knew going to church on Sunday was a guarantee when they spent time at grandma’s house.
Vida lived a quiet life of faith and service. That faith and her belief in being blessed saw her through a life of loss — her husband suddenly in 1979, her youngest son to an accident in 1983, her eldest son in 2001; she outlived all her siblings and many, many dear friends. Despite these losses, she said “I am really blessed” every day until her last days. She delighted in the arrival of each of her 5 great-grandchildren through the years — the result of her constant urging to her grandchildren that “family is the most important thing” and nothing should come before family.
She saw her blessings in times of abundant love and in times of loss, knowing that it was part of God’s plan for her life. Vida lived from 1925-2021 and when one looks back at how her time was spent between the dash, it will be said she lived it fully with cherished blessings all along the way.
Vida is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Joel (Becca Latimer) Anderson, Virginia, Kelly (Keith) Erickson, Hermantown, Minn., Kevin (Nicole) Anderson, Ramsey, Minn.; great grandchildren: Scott, Matthew and Ellyann Erickson all of Hermantown, Lillian and Harrison Anderson of Ramsey; daughter-in-law, Judy Anderson, Anoka, Minn.; foster sons, George Francis, Duluth, Minn., Blake (Barb) Francis, Hermantown, and Dane Francis, Cook; numerous nieces and nephews and grand- nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her sons: Charles Raymond and Ronald Bruce; her parents; seven brothers: Lawrence, Theodore, John, Glenn, Howard, Clarence, Robert; and two sisters, Alice and Laura.
Her family would like to thank Essentia Hospice, the staff at Cook Carefree Living, and Dr. Vidor for thoughtful care and respect for Vida’s honored life of service.
At Vida’s request, no service will be held.
Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Cook VFW Auxiliary, or the Cook Area Hospital Auxiliary.
