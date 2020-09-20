Victoria Iammatteo Dougherty passed from this life on Monday, August 31, 2020.
She was born in Keewatin in July 1931 to Italian immigrants, Caroline and Frank Iammatteo. Early in life she displayed an independent spirit and welcoming disposition. She attended Keewatin Public Schools through which she developed an appreciation for friends and community. She was a loyal and loving daughter and sister. Victoria graduated with a degree in education from the College of St. Scholastica. She married Patrick Dougherty in 1954. Soon after they moved to Milwaukee and then to West Allis, Wis., where Victoria was happiest raising otheir growing family and helping Pat out with his liquor store business. Several years later they returned to Hibbing where Victoria was able to use her teaching talents again. Until retirement, she was successful helping many students from Hibbing and Chisholm learn to read. In 2001, Victoria and Patrick moved to Minneapolis to be closer to family and lived above the Thomson-Dougherty Funeral Home. Many are the joy filled memories sharing laughter and fellowship with her family there.
Victoria possessed a keen sense of awareness of people that endeared her to many. And, although she was intellectual-she was not arrogant. Her pursuits were, by many standards, unremarkable however, Victoria had an uncanny ability to learn and speak other languages as well as read and play music. Victoria’s human frailty was revealed in her lack of culinary skills. Her endeavors to cook and bake were lifelong yet, considered by many to be futile and more often comical.
In nearly all her thoughts was the safety and well-being of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And, above all she possessed a very real relationship with our Heavenly Father. Every day was marked with at least one quiet prayer of thanksgiving and praise for the many blessings upon her family. Victoria will be remembered for her positive attitude, strong work ethic, ability to roll with the punches, sense of humor, and great physical strength. She loved the Lord, her family, and her cabin on Deer Lake. That was truly where she found a bit of Heaven on Earth.
She will always be loved and deeply missed by her children: Paula Cameron, Mark, Steven, Michael; and her sister, Rose Woods. Her kindness, grit, and determination will live on through her nine grandchildren: Patrick, Brian, Timothy, John, Kylie, Brendan, Noah, Vincent, and Bela; and six great-grandchildren: Robert, June, Dominic, Evelyn, Aubrey, and Julian.
Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick, of nearly 60 years; infant daughter; and her brother ,Dr. Patric Iammatteo.
“Heavenly Father we just thank you and praise you for all your blessings.”
An intimate gathering for Victoria was held at the Thomson-Dougherty Mansion 2535 Park Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55404 on Friday, Sept. 11.
A private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery took place on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
