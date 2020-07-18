Victoria Arlene Erickson(Vickie)

Vicky was born in Ely, Minn., and moved to Palo at age 11. She graduated from Aurora and went to college in Duluth, Minn., for Elementary Teaching. She taught in Aurora and Biwabik until she retired. She was with friends at the time of her passing. She had a never ending love for horses, still having a few until her passing. She was LIVING HER DREAM.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and the love of her life, Curtis King.
Please no cards or flowers, instead if you choose please give to the Red Kettles come Christmas.
Gravesite service at noon, July 24,2020, at RAUHA cemetery Palo Road 41, in Palo, Minn.
