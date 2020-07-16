Sherman (nee Uren), Victoria (“Vicki”) Ann, 62, passed away on July 10, 2020, in Duluth, Minn.
Vicki was born on March 9, 1958, in Virginia, Minn., to Pearl and Dale Uren. Vicki spent her young childhood in Eveleth, Minn., until she moved with her family to Babbitt, Minn., in October 1970. Vicki had an adventurous spirit and was a survivor who would “give you the shirt off her back.” Vicki truly enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends. Vicki’s infectious laugh will be missed.
“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” Matthew 11:28.
Vicki is survived by her daughters, Tanya (Eric) Pitoscia and Samantha (Nathan) Anderson; her son, Nicholas (Angie) Sherman; her grandchildren: Vinny, Jack, Gavin, Nadia, Amilia and Vaeda; her brother, Thomas (Gayle) Uren; her nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Dale Uren; her brother, Robert Uren; and her granddaughter, Natalie.
Private funeral arrangements.
