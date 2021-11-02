Victor Vanecek, 74, of Mora, formerly of Virginia, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, after a 9-month battle with cancer.
Victor was born in Virginia to John and Toini (Ketokoski) Vanecek, the eldest of four children. After graduating from Virginia High School in 1965 he attended Virginia Technical College, graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Social Work. He spent the majority of his professional life working for the State of Minnesota. Victor was devoted to his family, had many friends and loved nature and sports. In his dream retirement job he was an usher for the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.
Survivors include his wife, Paula; three children, Aaron Vanecek, Andrew Vanecek, and Valerie (Vanecek) Cavanagh and their spouses and families; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Morgan of Bloomington and Bonnie Vanecek of Denver, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Albert.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Mora United Church, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
Memorials are preferred to Mesabi Range College and Doctors without Borders.
