Victor Joseph Erickson

Victor J. Erickson, 89, of Eveleth died peacefully with his wife at his side on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Essentia Health-Virginia Care Center.
Victor retired in 1995 from EVTAC. He enjoyed winters in Texas and fishing in Canada in the summer.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his six children, Vickie Peterson, Dale (Betsy) Erickson, Debra (Jett) Erickson, Kevin (Sue) Erickson, Cheryl (Alex) Zitto, Barbara (Dave) Buckley; step-children, Terry (Bonnie) Sainio and Heather Conaway; brothers, Duane (Pauline) Fishel, Ronald (Jean) Fishel, Tim (Dawn) Fishel, Gordon (Billy) Vossen; sisters, Joy Waldorf, Virginia Rewertz, Sybil Jackson, Gloria (Alice) Luukkonen and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice; father, Victor Erickson; mother, Catherine Vossen; step-father, Chet Fishel; sister, Mary Ann Erickson; brother, Mike Fishel; grandson, Tyler Erickson and his beloved dog, Tinker.
A private family graveside service will be held in Eveleth Cemetery on Friday, June 17, 2022 followed by A Celebration of Life at the Clinton Town Hall at 1:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
