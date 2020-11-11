Vicky Lynn Lahti, 57, of Lakeland, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born May 22, 1963, in Eveleth, Minn., to Everett and Janice (Thoreson) Leppanen. Vicky was a graduate of Horace Mann High School and later received her Associates Degree from Eveleth Vo Technical College. She most recently worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield until her illness forced her to retire.
Vicky enjoyed kayaking, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, four wheeling and going on girl’s weekend trips with her friends. She especially enjoyed spending quality time with her grandsons, going to the shack and playing cards with whoever dared to oppose her and lose!
Vicky was loved by so many people and made an impression on everyone’s life that she met. Not only by her kindness but also through her feisty personality.
Survivors include her husband, Howard; son, Jason (Kailey) Lahti; grandsons, Jace Lahti and Tucker Stangland; brothers, Randy Leppanen and Keith Leppanen; her brothers- and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Janice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
