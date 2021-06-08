Vicky Lahti was a beloved wife, mother,and friend. She passed away after a long illness.

We invite her friends and loved ones to join her family to celebrate her life per her request rather than a traditional funeral. We ask you to share your favorite stories about her with her family and friends so they know it's okay to smile through the tears. There will be food, punch and coffee. So please come and enjoy the time celebrating such an amazing person!

Location: Biwabik Township Hall (Hutter Hall)

Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Vicky Lahti as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
