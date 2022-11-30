Vickie C. LaFreniere
November 26, 1950—November 29, 2022
Vickie C. LaFreniere
November 26, 1950—November 29, 2022
Vickie C. LaFreniere, age 72, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in her home.
She was born Nov. 26, 1950, in Hibbing the daughter of Carroll “Lindy” and LaMae (Belschner) Schloesser. She was a graduate of South Minneapolis High School. Vickie was united in marriage to Mihiel S. LaFreniere on February 16, 1973, in South Dakota.
Vickie worked as a chef working at several nursing homes and then at Sunrise Bakery—retiring in 2019. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. She enjoyed making handcrafts, sewing and knitting.
Vickie is survived by her children: Tina (John) Dallum of Alva, Fla., Jena Fischer of Becker, Minn., Mihiel (Meghan) LaFreniere of Elk River, Minn., and Chastity (Brad) Lund of Floodwood, Minn.; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Linda Carpenter of Hibbing, Minn., Sandy Smart of Chisholm, Minn., Susan (Roger) Christofferson of Wilmot, S.D., Sharon (Jack) Knox of Watertown, S.D., Patsy (Gerry) Castagneri of Chisholm, Minn., Larry (Joann) Schloesser of Hibbing, Minn., Diane Quirk of Hibbing, Minn., Brenda (Duane) Carpenter of Hibbing, Minn., and Cindy Schloesser of Hibbing, Minn.; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Mihiel; brothers-in-law: Roger Carpenter, Dano Quirk and Herb Smart.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Service Saturday, Dec. 3, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
