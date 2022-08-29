Vicki Lee Hudelson

Vicki Lee “Vickles” Hudelson, 71, longtime resident of Eden Prairie, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home with family after a long knock on Heaven’s door.

Vicki was born on Sept. 24, 1950, to Dr. William and Elizabeth Hudelson, the second of six children, at Hibbing General Hospital. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1968 and went on to graduate from Mankato State University with a degree in sociology, appropriate for Vicki considering her innate ability to relate to all kinds of people. In her younger days she could stop traffic on Howard Street with her stunning good looks. Vicki was multi-talented, and one of her favorite occupations was bartending at the Minneapolis-St. Paul international airport where she enjoyed meeting the many happy travelers who would stop in for some extra cheer. She also had her own sewing business called “Seams Easy”, a true testament to her creativity and skill. Her handmade afghans and quilts have become family heirlooms. Vicki was a classy interior decorator too, and the outdoor living spaces at her house were spectacular displays of her gardening skills. She was a hard worker, and she really, really liked to have fun. If there is a phrase to capture Vicki’s spirit, it would be fun-loving. Hilarity mixed with fun is the special sauce that was the spice of her life. Her social media posts are legendary.

