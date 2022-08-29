Vicki Lee Hudelson

Vicki Lee “Vickles” Hudelson, 71, longtime resident of Eden Prairie, Minn., passed away peacefully at her home with family after a long knock on Heaven’s door.
Vicki was born on Sept. 24, 1950, to Dr. William and Elizabeth Hudelson, the second of six children, at Hibbing General Hospital. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1968 and went on to graduate from Mankato State University with a degree in sociology, appropriate for Vicki considering her innate ability to relate to all kinds of people. In her younger days she could stop traffic on Howard Street with her stunning good looks. Vicki was multi-talented, and one of her favorite occupations was bartending at the Minneapolis-St. Paul international airport where she enjoyed meeting the many happy travelers who would stop in for some extra cheer. She also had her own sewing business called “Seams Easy”, a true testament to her creativity and skill. Her handmade afghans and quilts have become family heirlooms. Vicki was a classy interior decorator too, and the outdoor living spaces at her house were spectacular displays of her gardening skills. She was a hard worker, and she really, really liked to have fun. If there is a phrase to capture Vicki’s spirit, it would be fun-loving. Hilarity mixed with fun is the special sauce that was the spice of her life. Her social media posts are legendary.
Vicki’s favorite place was at the family cabin on Balsam lake where she loved to entertain family and friends. She was the life of the party. There she could emulate her mother’s culinary skills and create the most scrumptious recipes. Everything she did, she mastered.
We are going to miss Vicki and her wit and humor.
Vicki is survived by her sister, Karen Hudelson (Fred Meyer), of Minneapolis, brother,
Carl (Diane) Hudelson of Balsam, and Dr. Lee (Tracy) Hudelson, also of Balsam, sister-in-law, Dr. Mary Hudelson of Flower Mound, Texas, many nieces and nephews; Nordica (Lance), Jamie (Ben), Jameen, Willie, Karista, Austin, Anna, Addison, Carly (Krishna), Brekke (Erik), Nikohl (Kent), Colton (Hannah), and April, six great nephews, two great nieces, and an uncle, Curt, as well as Bunny, her beloved dog.
Vicki was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Warren Hudelson and his wife Sharon and her brother Dr. Scott Hudelson.
Special thanks to Brighton Hospice, Vicki’s medical team, neighbor Sara Trosen, close friends and family and all the people who helped Vicki in her time of declining health.
A private celebration of life is being planned for Saturday, Sept. 3, at the family property at Balsam lake where Vicki will be sure to have a great view of the bay from her place in Heaven.
