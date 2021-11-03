Veronica T. Keller, 97 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
She was born at home on Jan. 31, 1924 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Ludwik and Maryanna (Wrzos) Ploszay. On April 3, 1948, she married Raymond E. Keller in Amery, Wis., and moved to Hibbing in August 1949 where she raised her family. She was active in the CCW at Blessed Sacrament, widow’s luncheons for many years, bowling and various crafts.
Veronica is survived by her children, Paul (Amy Gillette) Keller of Menomonie, Wis., and Nancy (Dave) Samuelson of Hibbing; siblings, Larry Ploszay of Amery, Wis., and Hedwig Keller of Redwing, Minn.; grandchildren, Anthony Payne and Karey Payne; and great-grandchildren, Warren, Daphnie and Delanie Payne; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; and siblings: Frank Ploszay, Steve Ploszay, Anne Zachman, Helen Sherack and Tony Ploszay.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Trevor Peterson will officiate.
Visitation will take place one hour before mass at 10 a.m.
Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing following the mass.
If you are not able to attend, please join the mass virtually through a live stream that can be accessed on the Blessed Sacrament website.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
