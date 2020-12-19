It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Veronica Marie Cvar, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., at the age of 98.
She was born March 13, 1922, in Mountain Iron, Minn. Veronica was one of nine children born to Nicholas and Amanda Franich.
Veronica was born in a modest little home in Mountain Iron, surrounded by the love of her parents and her eight siblings. As a young lady Veronica moved with her oldest sister, Ann to Washington, D.C., where they shared an apartment and where she worked as a medical technician during World War II.
After meeting her husband, Joseph F. Cvar in Chisholm, Minn., at a dance, they married very soon after and moved to Milwaukee, Wis., where they opened a piano store. After only seven years, raising their two boys and selling pianos tragedy struck. Joseph Sr. had contracted leukemia. He tried treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester but, unfortunately, the cancer was too advanced and he passed away within a month. Veronica did her best in running the piano business on her own for a few years but she realized she could not continue on her own as Joe was the businessman and musician of the family. Veronica and the boys tried to stay in Milwaukee as long as they could but Veronica thought it was best to move back to the Iron Range to be close to her family.
In the mid 60’s Veronica found love again and married William Brockman of Barnum, Minn. Veronica, with her two sons and Bill, with his three daughters lived happily for many years. Although Veronica and Bill’s lives went in separate ways, the boys’ and girls' love for each other stayed strong even as the years passed, to this very day.
In 1972 Veronica moved to Duluth, where her two sons were living and attending College. Veronica spent many years of her life in Duluth, enjoying her 10th floor downtown apartment overlooking downtown and Lake Superior.
By the time she was 94 years old, all three of her children expressed their desire for Veronica to move in with one of them. Veronica chose to live with her son, Joe, who just lost his husband and had a beautiful home with plenty of space to share in Rancho Mirage, Calif. All three children agreed that this was a good arrangement for both Veronica and Joe. The family thought that the climate in the desert would be beneficial for her health. Veronica, Joe, and little Antoine lived happily as a family for four years until the day she passed away peacefully in her sleep.
Veronica had a wonderful sense of humor and will be deeply missed, she could light up a room with her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. She was generous of spirit, and had a kind heart that everyone noticed. A typical day for Veronica was always surrounded by music, laughter, and great friends and family.
Throughout the years, Veronica was so blessed to have had such great and loving care from many caregivers in both Duluth and Rancho Mirage; for this her family is very grateful. Her family is also grateful to Joe who devoted himself to our mother until the day she passed.
She is survived by her youngest sister, Phyllis Franich; her daughter, Rose Marie Michel (son-in-law Peter Michel), Joseph F. Cvar Jr., (son-in-law Gary Menteer – deceased), and Robert J. Cvar, (daughter-in-law Rocio Cvar); and grandchildren, Brian Covins, and Veronica R. Cvar. Veronica is also survived by her Maltese dog, Antoine Amadeus, to whom she referred to as “the best little doggie in the world.”
“To live in the hearts we leave behind, is not to die.” — Thomas Campbell
Arrangements are with Forest Lawn Memorial-Parks & Mortuaries
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.