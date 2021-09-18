Vernon K. Connor

Vernon K. Connor, 57, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home.

A Wake will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Nett Lake Baptist Church, Nett Lake, Minn.

The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, also at the Nett Lake Baptist Church.

Visitation will be held again one hour prior to the service at the Church.

