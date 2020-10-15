Vernon H. Paschke, age 88, of Virginia and formerly of Mt. Iron, Minn., Blue Earth, Minn., Key West, Fla., Philadelphia, Pa., Milwaukee, Wis., and Babbitt, Minn., died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
He was born July 27, 1932 in Blue Earth, Minn., the son of Fremont and Dorothy (Schaefer) Paschke. A veteran of the US Navy, Vernon served during the Korean War. Vern was united in marriage to Clara Mae Sader on Aug. 1, 1953, in Blue Earth.
Vern worked as a Bus Driver and Custodian for the Virginia School District, and also did furnace repair. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia, and he loved his church family. Vern enjoyed coin collecting, fishing, and camping with family on weekends all over Minnesota. He enjoyed participating in as many of his children’s and grandchildren’s events – taking photographs and action shots of each one, he enjoyed photographing old buildings, bridges and barns, assisting Clara with her outdoor flower beds, and visiting with his neighbors at “The Manor”.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Clara; daughters: Lynn (John) Rikala of Mt. Iron and their children Diane (Skip) Fryhling and Mike Rikala; Roxanne (Jim) Kottke of Virginia, and their daughter Jillian (Dustin) Algrim; Lisa (Craig) Hultgren of Mt. Iron and their children Casey (Sheariah) Hultgren and Logan Hultgren; sons: Bill (Lori) Paschke of Virginia, and their son, Jeremy (Rita) Paschke; Jeff (Janelle) Paschke of Andover, Minn., and their children, Leonard (Alisha Olson) Paschke, Amber (Peter) Sackett; and Melissa (Perry) Schramm, their foreign exchange “son” Laurits (Anne) Nielsen of Brussels, Belgium and their children, Mette and Jonas; great-grandchildren: Ben and Gavin Fryhling, Eli Algrim, Ella, Evan and Olivia Paschke, Lillian, and Doan Sackett, Taylor, Payton and Kaylea Schramm; ever enlarging and loving our family: Brooke, Logan, and Evan Olson, and Henry; sisters: Emily Morrison, Julaine Cook, and Ramona Ehrich; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Ronald and Donald.
A private visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. private service Friday, Oct. 30, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastor Brad Felix will officiate.
Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. The service will be live-streamed on the Bauman Family Funeral Homes Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast to the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot on 101.3 FM.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
