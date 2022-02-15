Verneal M. Kolstad, 94, of Tower, and formerly of Virginia, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Vermilion Senior Living in Tower.
She was born June 20, 1927, in Monticello, Minn., the daughter of Harvey J. and Myrtle (Berthiaume) Elsenpeter. Verneal grew up on the family farm between Monticello and Big Lake and moved to Minneapolis at age 16. She married Harold Kolstad on Aug. 8, 1947, in Minneapolis and the couple moved to Richfield. They sold their home in Richfield in 1981 and moved to Debs, Minn., where they operated a Co-op store and were instrumental in building the Senior Center in Debs. They moved to Virginia in 2011 and Verneal then moved to Tower in 2019. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Jolly Pioneers, and Meals on Wheels. Verneal was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed crafts, reading, working puzzles, and building bird feeders and birdhouses. She was always busy with one project or another.
Verneal is survived by her children: Ron (Diane) Kolstad of Hardeeville, S.C., Linda Borowick of Beatty, Nev., and Janet (Dan) Schultz of Tower; sister, Glorine Kearns of Rhinelander, Wis.; stepsister: Ethel Allardyce of Richfield, Minn.; grandchildren: David (Melissa) Schultz, Michael (Allycia) Schultz, Emily Schultz, and Sarah Schultz; great-grandchildren: Brielle, Brayden, Roman, Evelyn, and Kinley; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; brother, Eldon; and son-in-law, Daniel Borowick.
Verneal’ s family wishes to thank the staff at Vermilion Senior Living for their compassionate care and concern.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Bauman’s Vermilion Funeral Home in Tower. Deacon Dan Schultz will officiate. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia. A link for the service live-stream will be found with Verneal’s obituary on the funeral home website.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to Vermilion Senior Living, 1232 North Birch Street, Tower, MN 55790.
Family services provided by Bauman Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
