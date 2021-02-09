Verna L. Wickstrom, 97, of Virginia and formerly of Hoyt Lakes, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Edgewood Vista Senior Living Community in Virginia.
She was born Jan. 7, 1924, in Lake Belt Township, Minn., the daughter of Fred and Anna (Schmidt) Prust. Verna grew up on the family farm and married Leo V. Wickstrom on May 29, 1947 in Ceylon, Minn. She was a licensed cosmetologist and worked in several beauty salons. The couple lived in Ceylon, prior to moving to Hoyt Lakes in 1957. Spent over 30 years wintering in Fort Myers, Fla., enjoying gardening and golf while there; summered in Biwabik, Minn., in a townhouse complex with a wonderful group of neighbors. She was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes. Verna taught Sunday School, enjoyed dancing, loved her time spent with family. She always loved entertaining people with dinner parties, funny jokes and always a kind word or deed. She loved being an artist – painting and crafting. She always kept in touch with old friends.
Verna is survived by sons: Collin (Ramona) Wickstrom of Chisholm, Chris Wickstrom of Side Lake, and Tom (Pam) Wickstrom of Mountain Iron; grandchildren: Jennifer (Josh) Nevala of Soudan and Jill (Brandon) Gruba of Rice, Minn.; great-grandchildren: Bentlee Nevala, Aria Gruba, Aubree Gruba and Riley Gruba; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; five brothers; and granddaughter, Sueann Wickstrom.
We would like to thank the staff at Edgewood Vista in Virginia, especially Kelly (Miss Pretty), Brandi (Bambi), Theresa and the staff at hospice care.
Graveside services will be held in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth, at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.