Verna Jeanne (Jensen-Geary) Rajkovich

Verna Jeanne Rajkovich, 80, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 25, surrounded by her loving family in the Hospice Unit at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Verna was born on June 8, 1941, in Hurley, S.D., to Verner and Wilma (Quenette) Jensen. Verna was married to Donald Geary in 1958. They had three children: Jeanna, Debra, and Nancy. They lived in Hibbing, Minn., and later in the state of Virginia. They returned to Hibbing where Donald passed away in February 1969. In September 1969 Verna married Rudolph Rajkovich. They had two children: Annette and Rudolph Jr. They lived in Hibbing and Cherry, Minn., until Rudolph passed away in February 2014.
Verna worked at Robinson Olds Dealership in Virginia, Minn., Iron Gate Cinema, MDI, and clerked at the Holiday and Short Stop gas stations in Hibbing, Minn. She enjoyed crocheting, camping with her family, bingo, cards, and dice games with her family and friends and enjoyed her trips to Black Bear Casino.
She is survived by her children: Jeanna (Claude) Clark of Hibbing, Nancy Geary of Silver Bay Minn., Annette (Roy) Kemi of Carlton, Minn., and Rudolph Jr. (Tammi) Rajkovich of Cherry, Minn; twenty–one grandchildren: Jennifer, Donald, Bailey, Colton, Jamie, Roy Jr., Corey, Ashley, Casey, Kayden, Allison, Dustin, April, Jeremy, Hailey, Abby, Alex, Kristina, Kaylee, Kaitlynn, Kristen; twelve great grandchildren: Elias, Sasha, Jaden, Mason, Bentley, Henry, Elliot, Theo, Delia, Carson, Jace, and Ivia; sisters: Ilene (Patrick) Hughes of Gold Canyon, Ariz., and Gloria (Loren) Kantola of Bovey, Minn; sisters-in-law, Sharon and Eileen Jensen; and brother-in-law Loren DuFault. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Donald and Rudolph; daughter, Debra Conant; grandson, Casey Geary; sisters, IlaMae Heitmann, Stella Jaynes, Sylvia Helgren, Dona DuFault; and brothers, LaVern, Verner, and Wayne Jensen.
Funeral services will take place at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Pastor Terry Tilton will officiate.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place following the service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Due to the COVID 19 virus, the family would please request that people who attend the service wear a mask.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.