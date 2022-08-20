Verna Ellen Gulbranson Ranta

Funeral service for Verna Ellen Gulbranson Ranta, 93, of Gilbert will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Woodland Park in Duluth (3730 Martin Road) with Pastors William Simmonson and Daryl Bruckelmeyer officiating. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Verna passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Duluth Heights Senior Lodge.

