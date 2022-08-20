Funeral service for Verna Ellen Gulbranson Ranta, 93, of Gilbert will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Woodland Park in Duluth (3730 Martin Road) with Pastors William Simmonson and Daryl Bruckelmeyer officiating. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue from 9:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Verna passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at the Duluth Heights Senior Lodge.
She was born on Aug. 27, 1928, to Peter Henry and Ellen (Peterson) Homola in Virginia. Verna graduated from the Gilbert High School, Class of 1946. She married Floyd Gulbranson and together they welcomed three sons. Verna was a homemaker and spent her life in service caring for others. She married her second husband, Wesley Ranta, in 1975.
Verna was a very kind hearted individual who helped many friends and relatives throughout her life. She was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but the centerpiece of her life was her faith in God. Verna was a lifelong member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her three sons: Lonnie (Joann Branagan) Gulbranson of Sparta, Thomas (April) Gulbranson of Duluth, and Kurt (Tracey) Gulbranson of Gilbert; daughter-in-law, Cindy Ranta; grandchildren: Shawn (Missy), Carlo (Sofie), Travis (Sara), Nolan, Angie (Travis), Lori, Ryan (Theresa), Jesse and Daniel; step-grandchildren: Kirsten, Nicole (Chris), Travis (Hilary), Kyle and Jake; twent- five great-grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews, friends, and sisters and brothers in faith.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd Gulbranson; second husband, Wesley Ranta; brothers: William, Fremont, Harold, and Marvin; a sister, Edith; daughter-in-law, Christine Gulbranson and her parents.
